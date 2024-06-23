Nizamabad: 54 suicide deaths on railway tracks in six months worries officials

According to reports, 52 men and two women have committed suicide on tracks in the distirct so far. Most of the suicides are taking place on Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Basara lines.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 12:41 PM

Representational Image.

Nizamabad: In a concerning developement, there has been an increase in suicides on tracks in the district, with 54 people committing suicide in last six months.

According to reports, 52 men and two women have committed suicide on tracks in the distirct so far. Most of the susicides are taking place on Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Basara lines. Last year about 63 suicides took place on the railway tracks in the district, whereas this year in six months the figure has touched 54, which is causing concern among the railway authorities and locals.

According to railway authorities there were various reasons for people to end their lives like personal issues, love failure, family matters, health problems, financial problems, and loss in business. Interestingly, the majority of the people ending their lives on railway tracks are men.

The railway tracks are unguarded and run several kilometers and it is very difficult to prevent any person from coming on the tracks, hence a large number of people under depression chose railway tracks to end their lives. It has been observed that people living in the vicinity of the railway stations mostly prefer the railway tracks to die by suicide. It is learnt that several incidents of deaths on railway tracks go unreported due to various reasons.