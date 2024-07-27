Briefs: NRI Anjana Goli’s comedy novel ‘Brainventures’ released in Hyderabad

The book was released by Sri Thyagaraya Ganasabha president, Kala Janardhana Murthy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Anjana Goli's comedy novel Brainventures released in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An NRI hailing from Hyderabad and living in Sain Louis of the United States, Anjana Goli launched her comedy novel “Brainventures” at Sri Thyagaraya Ganasabha here on Friday. This is her second book. The book was released by Sri Thyagaraya Ganasabha president, Kala Janardhana Murthy. Anjana, an 11th grade student in Saint Louis, runs a social service organisation Better Trajectories and wrote this book on the working style of the brain. The book launch event was attended by veteran journalist Hasyabrahma Sankara Narayana, singer Rayarao Vishweswara Rao and writer Vadlakonda Venkata Rao.

Mancherial: Biker hits pedestrian, both die

Mancherial: Two youngsters died in an accident involving a motorbike at ACC Colony here on Friday night. Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said Ranjith, who was driving a motorcycle hit Gurram Raju and both died in the accident. Raju (30) was from Gadde Ragadi, while Ranjith (27) hailed from CCC Colony.

Progress of works on ongoing projects reviewed

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will conduct a review on the progress of works on different projects at Jala Soudha on Sunday. The review would be held virtually with the engineers-in-chief, chief engineers, SEs, and EE concerned. Measures initiated by the department officials to speed up works on the ongoing projects and action being taken on the representations received from the public.

Youth dies by suicide in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A youth died, allegedly by suicide, at Jagannathapuram village under Palvoncha rural police station limits in the district.

The deceased, V Praveen (21) of Mulugudem of Chunchupally mandal in the district was found hanging in a private function hall near Peddamma temple on Saturday. On receiving information from the locals, police reached the spot, booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The reasons for his extreme step were not known.