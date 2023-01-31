Bring ‘Adani Act’: BRS advises NDA govt

Bharat Rashtra Samithi urged President Droupadi Murmu to advise the Narendra Modi government to introduce an "Adani Act" as there was only 'crony capitalism' in the country now

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

New Delhi: BRS party leader K Keshava Rao along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses the media at Vijay Chowk as they boycott the President's address in Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session. (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to advise the Narendra Modi government to introduce an “Adani Act” as there was only ‘crony capitalism’ in the country now. The BRS, along with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), earlier boycotted the President’s maiden address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget Session.

Sixteen BRS MPs and 10 AAP MPs stood out of the Parliament House during President Murmu’s address.

“We heard the President’s address today, but issues like unemployment, education, health or inflation were not included in it. I suggest to the President to advise the Prime Minister to bring an act called the ‘Adani Act’ as there is only crony capitalism now,” BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said while speaking to the media in Delhi.

Hitting out at the Centre, Keshava Rao said the BJP-led government had failed in all sectors of development and governance. He pointed out that in the last eight years, the Centre had done nothing for Telangana or the country. “We want to focus on issues of concern so that the debate will go on the right path,” he said.

He argued that the boycott of the President’s address by the BRS and the AAP was absolutely a “democratic and demonstrative” one. He asserted that they were not against the President and that their boycott was a protest against the Centre’s ‘failures’. He questioned whether the Opposition parties were not allowed to point out the failures of the ruling party.

“We have respect for the President like everyone. We are not against her, but only want to highlight through democratic protest the governance failures of the NDA government,” he said, also reiterating that the union government was misusing the Governors system and trying to create interference in the affairs of States like Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kerala among others.

Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao stated that despite the BRS specifically raising issues including women’s reservation bill and agricultural issues, there was no mention of it in the President’s address. He said the Centre did not mention about the Minimum Support Price for crops and had not even withdrawn the cases filed against farmers during the protests against the contentious farm laws.

“Dr BR Ambedkar’s name was mentioned in the President’s speech three or four times. But our demand to name the new Parliament building after him, has not been approved,” he added. He said the BJP was replicating Telangana’s schemes for development of the country, but was trying to disrupt development in the State.