BRS, AAP boycott President’s address in Parliament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:22 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party have boycotted President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget Session. A total of 16 BRS MPs and 10 AAP MPs have stayed out of the Parliament House during President Murmu’s maiden address.

Speaking to the mediapersons, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that the parties are not against the President and their boycott is a protest against the Centre’s ‘failures’.

“Both BRS and AAP have decided to boycott the President’s address to Parliament today. We are not against the President but only want to highlight through democratic protest the governance failures of the NDA government,” Rao said.

The Parliament members from both BRS and AAP will address the media at Vijay Chowk in the afternoon after the President’s address.