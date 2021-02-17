Bringing cheer in the lives of needy students

Lions Club of Sec’bad East gives smartphones to 25 students

Hyderabad: With technology spreading its wings to the education sector and most of the learning happening online, it is becoming a challenge for people from weaker sections to get devices and internet connections for their children to continue their studies. According to education experts, the school dropout rate in India is likely to double in the coming days due to the economic fallout of the Covid pandemic.

In the hope of helping such underprivileged students, the Lions Club of Secunderabad East started the Program of Distribution of Electronic Tablets, an initiative that provides brand new tablets to needy children.

“Most of the students stopped attending classes since they can’t afford a smartphone. Some wait for their parents to return home to use a smartphone for their online classes. We witnessed the urgent need for technology in education and decided to pivot towards helping students in need with online learning. We aim to ensure that studies of marginalised children are not disrupted. We are making every effort to bridge the learning gap by providing tablets to students,” says Ashok Baswa, the program coordinator.

The charitable trust has been able to arrange smartphones worth Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 each for 25 students so far with the most recent distribution being in Nrupatunga High School at Bagh Lingampally.

Not just for school students, the team has also recently provided tabs to two engineering students who were not able to attend online classes due to lack of devices.

The team identifies low-income families that had faced the brunt of the pandemic and helps the students in those families with technological requirements.

The initiative is doing well with many students sharing how thankful they are to receive tabs. Ashok says this is one of the most gratifying experiences for their team. Besides this, the trust is also distributing masks and serving food to the needy.

Families needing help can contact: 92906-12965.

