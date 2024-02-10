Rice ATM: This Samaritan’s initiative helps relieve hunger pangs

Ramu Dosapati is the compassionate force behind the Rice ATM in LB Nagar

Published Date - 10 February 2024

Hyderabad: As the clock strikes 10.30 am every Saturday, scores of elderly men and women make a beeline to a famous ATM at Rock Hills in LB Nagar. Once in the queue, their attention is quickly drawn to a message on the black board that reads “Try to find work. In case if you are starving, contact the mobile number”.

Even before they fully understand the message on the black board, an endearing voice greets them and enquires about their well-being. By now, most of them are familiar with the voice of the 45-year-old do-gooder, who turns up at this precise location like clockwork and provides them with a minimum of 5 kilograms of super fine premium quality rice and other groceries at the Rice ATM. Meet Ramu Dosapati, the compassionate force behind the noble initiative of the Rice ATM, which has saved numerous lives that have been dealt a bad hand in life.

For such people, for the past few years, the Rice ATM at LB Nagar is a steady source of support. What started as an initiative during the Covid pandemic to feed migrant workers, who were leaving for native places due to lockdown, has evolved into sustained initiative, continuing to reach economically weaker sections and downtrodden since the last 1,400 days.

According to Ramu, the ATM translates to Any Time Meal/Medicine/Milk.

When the entire world grappled with challenges of the pandemic, this HR Manager from Nalgonda extended free cooked meals to migrant workers, medicines for the elderly and milk for the kids during the lockdown. The pandemic lockdowns ended, but the ATM services reached people even in the far-off places, who still continue to flock to the ATM hoping for rice and groceries. This became a drive for Ramu, who continued the service with help of donors.

However, to ensure that the service is not misused, people are screened for their financial status, any benefits from government schemes, among other things. One such beneficiary of the Rice ATM is Muthamma, who has been availing rice and other groceries for the past four years. “My husband passed away and I do not have anyone to take care of me. After a recent accident, I am not able to work as I cannot stand or sit for a long time. Ramu is a blessing in my life,” she says.

Not just free groceries, Ramu is ensuring that people stand on their feet by providing them employment opportunities. He, along with donors, provided free push carts, iron boxes, sewing machines, and tea stall equipment besides extending skill training to youth, resulting in jobs such as beautician and tailor. So far, he has assisted 2,970 families live on their feet by helping them find employment in the last three-and-a-half years.