British DHC calls on Mahmood Ali to strengthen Telangana-UK relations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Wynn Owen, who recently took charge, called on Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in his office at Lakdikapul here on Tuesday to exchange the perspective in strengthening Telangana and UK relations.

The Minister explained to Owen in detail the reforms and innovative citizen centric initiatives that have been effectively implemented in the police and prisons departments here. Friendly policing concepts like reception centres, waiting halls, facilities to visitors, separate interview rooms to women visitors in police stations, apps that were introduced to render services to people were explained in addition to measures taken to improve mobility and visibility of police by providing new vehicles with latest gadgets were all explained in detail.

Also Read Aarogyasri: Govt hospitals in Telangana register 19 per cent rise in healthcare services

The Minister also spoke about the effective functioning of dial 100 system to achieve the present four to five minutes response time, installation of CCTVs for surveillance and for crime prevention and investigation and the recently inaugurated Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills.

The British Deputy High Commissioner informed the Minister that he was impressed to see the Integrated Police Command and Control Centre.