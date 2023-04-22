British MP praises CM KCR for installing Ambedkar Statue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

British MP Virendra Sharma

Hyderabad: Impressed by the 125-feet tall bronze statue of BR Ambedkar installed by the Telangana government in the city, Indian origin British MP Virendra Sharma has appreciated the initiative taken by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Member of Parliament for Ealing, Sharma said the installation of Ambedkar in Hyderabad was a great achievement and that the Chief Minister and the entire people of Telangana were proud of. “The history and work of Ambedkar were the story of India. Themes of tolerance, his stance for equality in society, and his thoughts, actions and extensive writing were way ahead of his time in the UK and India,”he said.

The ideas Ambedkar espoused and shared shaped the modern Constitution of India, prioritising development and plurality over outdated notions, he said, adding that as author and father of the Constitution he drafted the text for the continuation of the nation.

“Ambedkar had a vision for the future we still have not fully realised. He envisaged an India unencumbered by superstition dedicated to the improvement of its people,”he said.

Sharma further stated that he was proud to work closely with Telangana community organisations in the UK, especially Uday Nagaraju, a son of Telangana, putting himself forward for election in the UK.

“They do fantastic work, not just for their own community, but to invigorate and enrich the social and cultural life of the entire United Kingdom and Telangana diaspora. I hope you(CM) will join us in the UK soon, and share the inspiration for the Hyderabad statue,”he said.