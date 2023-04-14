Unveiling of Telangana’s Ambedkar Statue: People from across India reach Hyderabad

01:01 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: The entire NTR Marg on Friday is agog with festivities as people from different parts of the country are thronging the area from early morning to witness the historic event of unveiling the 125-feet tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be unveiling the statue in the afternoon.

People from not only Telangana, but from neighbouring States like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have arrived in large numbers to witness the unveiling of the statue.

In fact, a 15-member Women Ambedkarists group arrived from Amaravati in Maharashtra two days ago.

“We came to know about the 125-feet Ambedkar statue inauguration in Hyderabad through the media and we decided to take part in the inauguration function. We salute Telangana CM KCR for installing such a massive statue of Baba Saheb,” one of the group members said.

A 75-year-old man, who came all the way from Jalna district of Maharashtra along with his family and villagers, was all praise for Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. “KCR has done a great job. Ambedkar is our God. If he was not there, we would never have got our rights. I personally thank the CM for honouring Baba Saheb,” he said.

The Bhinge couple from Nasik too were very thrilled to be part of the Ambedkar statue inauguration function as they were waiting for it for quite some time. “We read about this huge statue in the newspaper and decided to visit it. When we came to know about its inauguration, we decided to take part in it and reached here last night. It’s a great tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. We thank the Telangana government for constructing such a marvelous statue,” they said.

A large group of people from Karnataka‘s Bidar district arrived to pay tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister for implementing welfare schemes for the development of Dalits.

Buddhist monks too have arrived in large numbers to take part in the function. Members of different Ambedkarite groups, dalit organisations, students unions, employees organisations and workers have reached the venue in large numbers to take part in the function.