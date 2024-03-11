Centre to provide subsidy for solar-powered agriculture pumps in Telangana

According to power officials, the electricity generated from the solar pumps would be connected to electric lines and a net meter would be installed. The units used for the borewell would be deducted and the remaining amount would be paid to the farmer at the rate of Rs.3.13 per unit, officials said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 04:58 PM

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to integrate all agricultural power feeders into a single solar power system under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), the Centre in principle has reportedly agreed to provide subsidy to about 20,000 solar-powered agriculture pumps on a pilot basis in the State.

Under the component ‘C’ of the PM-KUSUM scheme, the Centre has announced a 30 percent subsidy on the cost of installing solar panels with a capacity of 5 KW per borewell. This subsidy will be given for installation of solar panels on the existing borewells.

According to power officials, the electricity generated from the solar pumps would be connected to electric lines and a net meter would be installed. The units used for the borewell would be deducted and the remaining amount would be paid to the farmer at the rate of Rs.3.13 per unit, officials said.

It is estimated that the installation of solar panels at each borewell without a battery would cost Rs.2.5 lakh of this 30 per cent (Rs.75,000) will be subsidised by the Centre. The remaining Rs.1.75 lakh would have to be borne by the farmer. The Centre has asked the State to provide some subsidy under the scheme so that the farmers would have to pay less. “Providing subsidies by the State will encourage more farmers to opt for the scheme,” an official said.

Sources informed that the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), the nodal agency to implement the scheme, had started identifying farmers interested in opting the scheme. It is learnt that farmers from Northern Telangana districts have shown interest in setting up solar powered agriculture borewells and many of them have already applied for the scheme.

Sources said the power authorities were asked to identify farmers interested in setting up solar operated borewells in the Southern Telangana too. However, authorities claimed that very few farmers might come forward to set up solar powered borewells in the State as they were receiving free power under the ongoing scheme of the government.

“Farmers will not be interested in the scheme as they have to shell out Rs.1.75 lakh from their pocket. Whereas they are getting free power for the existing borewells,” an official pointed out. There were over 29 lakh borewells in the State currently receiving power under the free power scheme of the State government.