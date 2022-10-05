BRS announcement celebrated across erstwhile Nalgonda district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Celebrations were held across the erstwhile Nalgonda district by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets after the announcement of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Celebrations were held across the erstwhile Nalgonda district by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets after the announcement of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Nalgonda: Celebrations were held across the erstwhile Nalgonda district by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets after the announcement of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Party leaders and cadre had gathered by 1.19 pm at main centres of towns and villages and celebrated the occasion. In Nalgonda, the celebrations at the Clock Tower centre saw people, undeterred by the rain, raising slogans including “Desh Ki Netha KCR” and Jai BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy said the BRS would definitely change the direction of national politics. The people of the entire country were looking for the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The emergence of BRS would be a milestone in the politics in the country, he said.

In Suryapet, party cadre headed by municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapura celebrated at the Telangana Thalli statue on MG road in the town. Hundreds of people gathered at the big LED screen setup near the statue to watch the “big news”. The Telangana Thalli junction reverberated with slogans as the news was splashed on the giant screen.

In the Munugode assembly constituency, party cadre celebrated at Ghattuppal, Sansthan Narayanpur, Nampally, Marriguda, Choutuppal and Chandur. The leaders said they had got the opportunity to present the first victory for the BRS in the by-elections and that it was rare opportunity.