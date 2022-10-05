KU students, others celebrate launch of BRS in Hanamkonda

Warangal/Hanamkonda: Students of the Kakatiya University (KU) led by TRSV KU campus president Bairapaka Prashanth burst crackers and distributed sweets celebrating the launch of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). They have also offered ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the first gate of the university on the Peddamma Gadda road on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation (TVCC) chairman Dr Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy, who was the chief guest at the event, said the renaming of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to make it a national party was a red-letter day in the history of Telangana as well as the nation.

“Our beloved leader, K Chandrashekhar Rao, who achieved the separate Telangana State with his strong commitment and perfect strategies, will create history in the country. There is a void in national politics due to lack of a strong opposition to the BJP-led union government, and the weak Congress party, which is the main opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned administration into a trade, and is adopting anti-people, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies. Moreover, he is trying to divide the people in the name of religion,” Vasudeva Reddy said.

“People from various States are seeking schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi and many others being implemented in Telangana State. They will support the BRS as Chandrashekhar Rao can bring positive changes in the country,” he said.

TRSV leader Dr Bollikonda Veerender, varsity scholars Rajender, Aroori Ranjith, Rajagopal and others participated in the event.

TRS leaders cut a cake and distributed it to the people after the announcement of the BRS at Hanamkonda Chowrasta. TRS leaders Chintakula Prabhakar, corporators Vemula Srinvias, Chennam Madhu and others participated in the programme. Minority leader Nayeem along with other leaders offered special prayers at a dargah near Ashoka Hotel wishing success for the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

