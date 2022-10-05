Celebrations mark BRS formation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:49 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Minutes after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the transformation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party cadre broke into celebrations across the State. Congratulatory messages poured in for the BRS leadership on the social media on its transformation into the new national political party.

The BRS party cadre who gathered in large numbers outside the party headquarters at Telangana Bhavan, burst fire crackers and danced to the drum beats. Tribals including the Banjaras arrived in traditional attires, while the party sympathisers dressed in pink held placards welcoming the Chief Minister’s decision.

In several parts of the State, the party cadres garlanded the portraits/cutouts of Chandrashekhar Rao and poured milk. They celebrated the moment by distributing sweets and bursting crackers.