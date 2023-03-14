BRS boycotts V6 channel, Velugu newspaper from its meetings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to boycott the V6 channel and Velugu vernacular daily, accusing the media houses of biased reporting towards the BJP and hurting the interests of Telangana State.

In a notice kept at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, the BRS said certain media organisations like Velugu and V6, which are supposed to act impartially in a democracy, have been peddling false and fabricated news in favour of the BJP and spewing venom on the BRS. Accordingly, it has been decided not to invite both the media houses for press conferences and other activities organised by the party.

Further, all the BRS party representatives have been advised against participating in any programmes including debates, discussions and other activities organised by these media organisations.

The BRS party appealed to the people of Telangana to understand the real nature and agenda of these media organisations which have become the mouthpiece of BJP and have lost credibility.