BRS calls for Statewide protests against CM Revanth’s remarks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS has called for burning of effigies of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in all district headquarters on Thursday in protest against the latter’s derogatory remarks against senior women legislators P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunita Lakshma Reddy in the Assembly. The party also demanded that the Chief Minister retract his comments immediately and issue an unconditional apology to the girls and women of Telangana.

In a statement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the people of Telangana to condemn the Chief Minister’s offensive remarks made during the budget session in the Assembly on Wednesday. “The Chief Minister’s statement, implying that trusting women will lead to ruin, is not only vile but also deeply insulting to every woman and girl striving to succeed in their lives in Telangana,” he said.

He emphasised that the comments were particularly offensive given the long-standing public service and sacrifices made by Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunita Lakshma Reddy. “Revanth Reddy’s arrogant remarks have hurt the sentiments of all Telangana women and girls, especially those who aspire to grow in life,” he added.

Rama Rao called on the entire Telangana society to condemn the remarks, stating that Revanth Reddy was abusing his power and position. “The arrogance of power should not shield one from accountability. We all must register our dissent against such disgraceful comments,” he stated.