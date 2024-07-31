CM Revanth’s derogatory remarks on women MLAs trigger chaos in Assembly

The unsavoury episode began unfolding during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill, with the furore over Revanth Reddy's comments rocking the House for nearly 45 minutes, eventually forcing Speaker G Prasad Kumar to adjourn the House for a while.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 10:09 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy apparently shot himself in the foot on Wednesday with his remarks on two women MLAs of the BRS, with the BRS launching a vociferous protest that continued through the day, and will continue on Thursday as well with the party planning to burn the Chief Minister’s effigies across the State demanding an unconditional apology from him.

Earlier, BRS working president KT Rama Rao was making a few suggestions to the government over the Pharma City, stating some officials were misleading the government over investments from Davos as well. Intervening, the Chief Minister asked him not to believe others, especially those who joined the BRS from other parties.

“The sisters sitting behind you were earlier seated here and came over there after ditching the Congress. If you listen to what they say, you will end up sitting at the Jubilee Bus Station,” Revanth Reddy said, hinting at former Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy who were sitting behind Rama Rao.

Taking serious objection to the Chief Minister’s comments, the BRS members rose from the seats and approached the well, shouting slogans against the Chief Minister. Intervening in the matter, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu defended the Chief Minister saying he had not dropped any names. All he said was not to believe the people behind you. It could mean anybody, even those outside the House, the Minister said.

After many appeals from BRS MLAs, the Speaker gave the mike to Sabitha Indra Reddy. “From which party did the Chief Minister join the Congress? Let there be a discussion in the House over defectors,” she demanded, also asking whom she had betrayed in her political career.

“When Revanth Reddy wanted to join the Congress, as a sister, I blessed him saying you will become the Chief Minister in future. Yet, he has been personally targeting me and making baseless charges,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said emotionally.

As BRS members continued to raise slogans, the Chief Minister in his reply acknowledged that Sabitha Indra Reddy had blessed him. When in public life, there will be discussion on many issues, he said. However, not convinced with his reply, the BRS members again rushed to the well. In between, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka intervened saying the Congress party had made Sabitha Indra Reddy a Minister and even offered her a ticket to contest the 2014 elections. Unfortunately, after winning the elections, she joined the BRS for her personal benefit.

“I tried to convince her that Congress party had chosen me the Leader of Opposition in 2014 and I would lose the position if she defected to the BRS. She did not budge and I had to suffer,” he said.

Amidst the commotion, the Chief Minister left the House saying he would return after receiving newly appointed Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. With members continuing to argue, the Speaker then adjourned the House.