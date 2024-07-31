Telangana Assembly adjourned after BRS protest over CM’s remarks against women MLAs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 02:17 PM

Hyderabad: Ruckus prevailed in the Assembly for nearly 45 minutes following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks over women MLAs of the BRS, with the BRS raising slogans against the Chief Minister and eventually forcing Speaker G Prasad Kumar to adjourn the House for a while.

It all began when BRS working president KT Rama Rao was speaking in the House and making a few suggestions to the government over the Pharma City. He also said some officials were misleading the government over investments from Davos.

Intervening, the Chief Minister asked the BRS working president not to believe others, especially those who joined the BRS from other parties. “Especially do not believe the sisters behind you or else you will have to sit at Jubilee Bus Station,” Revanth Reddy said, hinting at former Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy who were sitting behind the BRS working president.

Taking serious objection over the Chief Minister’s comments, the BRS members rose from the seats and approached the well, shouting slogans against the Chief Minister.

Intervening in the matter, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu defended that the Chief Minister had not dropped any names. All he said was not to believe the people behind you. It could mean anybody even those outside the House, the Minister said.

After many appeals from BRS MLAs, the Speaker gave the mike to Sabitha Indra Reddy.

“From which party did the Chief Minister join the Congress? Let there be discussion in the House over defectors,” she demanded.

Further, the former Minister asked as to whom she had betrayed in her political career. “When Revanth Reddy wanted to join the Congress, as a sister, I blessed him saying you will become the Chief Minister in future. Yet, he has been personally targeting me and making baseless charges,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said emotionally.

As BRS members continued to raise slogans, the Chief Minister in his reply admitted that the former Minister had blessed him. When in public life, there will be discussion on many issues, he said.

Not convinced with his reply, the BRS members again rushed to the well. Irked over their demands, the Speaker said this was not good practice.

With BRS members not relenting, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka intervened saying the Congress party had made Sabitha Indra Reddy a Minister and even offered ticket to contest the 2014 elections.

Unfortunately, after winning the elections, she joined the BRS for her personal benefit, despite repeated appeals from us. “I tried to convince that Congress party had chosen me the Leader of Opposition in 2014 and I would lose the position, if she defected to the BRS. Yet, she did not budge and I had to suffer,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Amidst the arguments between members of the treasury and opposition, the Chief Minister left the House saying he would come back after receiving the newly appointed Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and give all replies in detail. With members continuing to indulge in arguments, the Speaker adjourned the House.