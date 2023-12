| Brs Chief Kcr Health Update Hip Replacement Surgery Was Successful Telangana News

BRS Chief KCR Health Update: Hip Replacement Surgery Was Successful | Telangana News

Telangana former Chief Minister and BRS Party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao underwent a successful left total hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:43 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Telangana former Chief Minister and BRS Party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao underwent a successful left total hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

