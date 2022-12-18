Telangana Govt to commence distribution of Rythu Bandhu amount from Dec 28

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed Finance Minister T Harish Rao to release Rs.7,600 crore into the bank accounts of farmers in this regard.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: In a move that could bring cheer in the New Year for farmers across Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced the distribution of farm investment support of Rs.5,000 per acre to over 65 lakh eligible farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Yasangi (Rabi) season. The amounts will be deposited in the farmer’s bank account from December 28 onwards.

The Chief Minister also directed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and other officials to release Rs.7,600 crore in this regard and to ensure disbursement of the amount before Sankranti festival in January.

Nearly Rs.57,881 crore has already been deposited into bank accounts of farmers over the nine seasons since the Rythu Bandhu scheme was launched in 2017. At the end of the latest instalment, farmers will receive around Rs.65,500 crore. As per the established practice, the farm investment support will be initially deposited into the bank accounts of farmers with one acre and less, followed by those with larger extent of land in a phased manner.

Officials were instructed to ensure that the Rythu Bandhu amount is deposited into the bank accounts of farmers without imposing any cuts.

The Chief Minister had launched the Rythu Bandhu farm investment support scheme five years ago with an objective of providing Rs.4,000 per acre per season, which was later enhanced to Rs.5,000 per acre per season i.e., a total Rs.10,000 per acre per year. The scheme, which is considered to have brought a revolution in the country’s agriculture sector, is delivering optimum results.

Rythu Bandhu is the first direct farm investment scheme in the country, and has prompted several many States as well as the union government to emulate it. The Telangana government had strengthened the scheme by providing free irrigation and electricity supply apart from giving free insurance coverage to all farmers under the Rythu Bima scheme. This led to a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector, with Telangana becoming a leader in paddy production.

During the current fiscal, the union government had imposed cuts to the tune of Rs.40,000 crore to Telangana in terms of release of funds and also on borrowing of loans for implementing various development schemes and programmes. Despite the Centre creating hurdles and refraining from timely release of funds that are due to Telangana, the State government is not compromising in delivering its promises, especially those to farmers. The Chief Minister’s pro-agricultural vision has now even led to farmers in different States demanding for similar schemes for them from their respective State governments.