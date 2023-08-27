BRS condemns Amit Shah’s rhetoric at Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Khammam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a farmer-oriented public meeting, in Khammam, Sunday, Aug 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS government at a public meeting in Khammam on Sunday have drawn sharp criticism from the BRS. Finance Minister T Harish Rao strongly condemned Shah’s statements, accusing him of delivering a rehearsed performance filled with false criticisms and outdated allegations.

In a strong response, Harish Rao advised the BJP leadership to focus on improving its performance and winning at least a single seat in Telangana rather than targeting the Chief Minister. He ridiculed Shah’s claim that the BRS was on the decline, pointing out that the BJP would pay the price for union Food Minister Piyush Goyal’s controversial remarks advising people of Telangana to consume broken and damaged rice.

The Finance Minister questioned Shah’s son Jay Shah’s elevation to a key position in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and criticised the BJP’s allegations of dynasty rule. “Everyone is aware how Amit Shah‘s son Jay Shah who cannot even hold the bat properly, got a key position in BCCI. You speaking about dynasty rule, is nothing short of hypocrisy,” he said.

He argued that the BJP’s governance at the Centre, favouring corporate interests, was forced to retract three contentious farm laws due to widespread farmer protests. He suggested that the authoritarian rule of the BJP at the Centre in the last decade had exceeded even the actions of the Nazis.

Senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan asserted that the BJP failed to understand Telangana’s socio-political dynamics. He said Shah’s speech in Khammam did not resonate with the people due to perceived contradictions, lies, and a lack of a concrete development narrative. He said the BJP which lost deposits in more than 100 of 119 Assembly seats in the 2018 elections, would lose deposits in all 119 segments with their communal rhetoric.

Telangana State Vikalungula Corporation chairman Ketireddy Vasudeva Reddy echoed similar views, stating that the people of Telangana could discern the false promises and baseless allegations made by Shah. He emphasised that the union Home Minister’s divisive politics would not gain traction in Telangana. “Amit Shah should understand that his Tadipaar politics will not work in Telangana. Instead, he must prove how any BJP-ruled State is superior to Telangana which has surpassed many States in terms of development,” he said.

