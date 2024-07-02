5 buffaloes killed in Suryapet after speeding truck rams DCM

DCM was carrying 20 buffaloes from Kothagudem to Hyderabad, according to reports

Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:05 AM

Suyrapet: Five buffaloes were killed after the DCM in which they were being transported in was hit by a speeding truck at Maddirala mandal of the district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the DCM was carrying 20 buffaloes from Kothagudem to Hyderabad and as the vehicle reached Maddirala mandal, the truck rammed it, killing five of the bovines.

However, the drivers of both vehicles are safe.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is under way.