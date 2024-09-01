BRS demands action to address issues plaguing residential schools

The party asked the Congress government to wake up from its slumber and take corrective measures for welfare of students who were studying in dire conditions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 09:03 PM

BRS MLA Harish Rao

Nalgonda: In the wake of 14 students getting injured after being bitten by rats at the Government BC residential school in Kondabhimanapalli of Devarakonda constituency in Nalgonda district, the BRS demanded for immediate action to address issues plaguing government residential educational institutions in the State.

Former Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar visited the school on Sunday to speak with the affected students. They were joined by other leaders including Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and RS Praveen Kumar, who also expressed their concern over the deteriorating conditions in the residential schools.

Speaking to the media on the occassion, Harish Rao criticised the Congress government over the state of affairs in residential schools. He said even though the Chief Minister himself held the Education department, essential funds for many residential schools, including mess bills, cosmetic charges and electricity bills, were not disbursed since January.

He said the conditions in these schools were deplorable, with neither proper education nor basic necessities like food.

“It’s heartbreaking to see students in tears, suffering from snake and rat bites and falling sick due to food poisoning, while the Revanth Reddy government remains indifferent,” the former Minister said.

He called on the government to take immediate action to address the issues plaguing residential schools across the State.