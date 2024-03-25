| Brs Draws Out Plans For Crucial Poll Campaign To Be Led By Kcr

The party has a bus, used by the former Chief Minister during his Assembly campaign, which is being prepped up for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: Having announced its candidates for all 17 parliamentary constituencies, the BRS is all set to intensify its Lok Sabha election campaign for the elections to be held on May 13.

The party has planned a multi-pronged approach with strategies to highlight the achievements of the BRS during its tenure and failures of the political opponents in delivering their promises.

Sources said BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was likely to hit the campaign trail soon after Ugadi festival. The party leadership is finalising the roadmap for his campaign route in consultation with party candidates covering all 17 parliamentary constituencies. Besides addressing over a dozen public meetings, including a massive meeting in Hyderabad, he is expected to address multiple roadshows across all parliamentary constituencies over the next one month.

During the Assembly polls, the roadshows were largely addressed by party working president KT Rama Rao, senior leaders T Harish Rao and other senior leaders.

However, Chandrashekhar Rao is also said to have decided to address as many roadshows as possible along with the party candidates, to instill confidence among the party cadre and also reassure people about his commitment to fight for them.

Several senior leaders including T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, S Niranjan Reddy, and several others have already begun campaigning by organising interactions with various sections of the society, and also participating in meetings with the cadre.

Rama Rao, who took a brief break to oversee legal arrangements for party MLC K Kavitha, will resume his campaign activities from Tuesday.

The BRS, which suffered a setback in the recent Assembly elections, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it regains lost ground by winning a majority of the Lok Sabha seats.

Barring a few, the party leadership is expecting triangular fights in most of the constituencies and is learnt to be confident of winning at least seven to eight MP seats. Accordingly, the party appointed constituency-wise in-charges to coordinate with the party headquarters and the respective constituency-level leadership.

The party has also relegated the responsibilities of social media campaigns, counter attacks to the opponents’ allegations, and also explained to the people about the failures of the Congress and the BJP in delivering their electoral promises, to various teams.

In 2019, the BRS secured nine MP seats. Of these, only three sitting MPs – Nama Nageswara Rao, Maloth Kavitha and Manne Srinivas Reddy, have been renominated as the party candidates from their respective seats. Chandrashekhar Rao opted for several fresh faces for the Lok Sabha polls including two former civil servants – RS Praveen Kumar and P Venkatram Reddy, to contest from the remaining seats.

He also struck a ‘social balance’ in the selection process of the MP candidates. He chose both experienced and fresh candidates with considerable grassroots support to enhance the party’s prospects against rivals Congress and the BJP.