BRS demands immediate relief of Rs 25,000 for farmers, crop loan waiver

The party announced that it would take out a 'Chalo Secretariat' protest and besiege the Secretariat with lakhs of farmers if the government failed to respond.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Monday demanded the State government to provide immediate relief of Rs.25,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop loss during the current Yasangi (Rabi) season.

The party announced that it would take out a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest and besiege the Secretariat with lakhs of farmers if the government failed to respond. The party also wanted the government to instruct banks against harrassing farmers for crop loan repayments.

To assess the extent of crop loss, BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the party leaders to conduct field visits across the State over the next three days, commencing from Tuesday.

The party will submit the consolidated reports to the State government for necessary action. He wanted them to connect with distressed farmers and provide reassurance.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, former Minister T Harish Rao, who recently visited damaged fields in the erstwhile districts of Medak and Warangal, said farmers were facing miserable conditions, with numerous challenges including drying crops, unseasonal rains and also notices from the banks to repay crop loans.

“The State government must immediately initiate measures to safeguard the farmers by providing relief of Rs.25,000 per acre towards crop loss. The procurement centres should be opened to facilitate smooth purchase of paddy, with provision to pay Rs.500 bonus per quintal as promised during the Assembly elections,” he said.

Harish Rao underscored the urgency of the situation, citing over 180 farmer suicides during the Congress government’s 100 days in power. He criticised the government’s inaction in assessing crop losses incurred due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. He demanded immediate implementation of crop loan waivers up to Rs 2 lakh. He assured that unlike the Congress, the BRS would not complain to the Election Commission in this regard.

He urged farmers against repayment of their loans and demand for Rs 500 bonus above Minimum Support Price while selling their paddy at the market yards in the State. He wanted them to approach the BRS if they face any challenges. He stated that the Congress made four promises to farmers as part of its six guarantees, but did not implement them till date. “Instead of focusing on supporting farmers, the Revanth Reddy government prioritised politics and mudslinging on the opposition parties,” he said.

MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Deshapathi Srinivas and other senior leaders also spoke.