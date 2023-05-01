‘BRS Fight to provide relief to SCB residents yields positive results’

Mon - 1 May 23

TRS party Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency Incharge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy recalls fight with union government

Hyderabad: The fight to provide relief to the residents at Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), taken-up by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has yielded positive results with the Centre finally deciding to reopen the SCB roads that were closed for the last one decade, BRS party Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, on Monday said.

Rajasekhar Reddy pointed out that Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao wrote several letters to the Centre highlighting the commuting woes faced by Secunderabad Cantonment residents because of the closed roads in SCB.

Reddy said that around four lakh people faced difficulties because important SCB roads were closed for public use. “Finally, the hardships of the residents have ended. Secunderabad Cantonments Citizens Welfare Association (SCCiWA) under the leadership of Reddy, also wrote several letters to the Ministry of Defense (MoD) seeking the reopening of the roads,” he said.

The BRS party Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency in-charge said that, he along with local residents and other party leaders from Medchal-Malkajgiri were constantly fighting for residents of the Cantonment area.

“The postcard movement along with candle light rallies and efforts of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and other local MLAs, who had joined the fight to reopen the closed SCB roads, played a big role in pressuring the Centre and in the end yielded positive results,” he said.

The MoD had ordered the reopening of five SCB roads including Protenee Road, Byam Road, Richardson Road, Ammuguda Road, and Albain Road, closed for years. Following the order, the Local Military Authority demolished the blockades built on them to restrict public movement.