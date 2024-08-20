BRS files police complaint against CM Revanth Reddy over defamatory remarks

BRS MLA Mutha Gopal and other senior leaders filed the complaint against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for using abusive, defamatory, and unparliamentary language against former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday.

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint with the Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad, against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for using abusive, defamatory, and unparliamentary language against former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao. BRS MLA Mutha Gopal and other senior leaders filed the complaint, urging the police to initiate immediate and stringent legal action.

In the complaint, the BRS leaders stated that Revanth Reddy made derogatory comments against Chandrashekhar Rao during the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi organised by the Congress party at Somajiguda on Tuesday.

They found fault with the Chief Minister who indulged in making baseless allegations and derogatory comments about installing a statue of Chandrashekhar Rao while he is still alive.

The BRS leaders stated that Revanth Reddy’s speech, which included threats of violent consequences and personal attacks on the BRS chief was not only disrespectful but also intended to incite hostility and unrest among the public.

They said Revanth Reddy’s remarks were made in the presence of school children and other dignitaries, setting a negative example. They said Revanth Reddy’s actions are a brazen attempt to violate the law and order in the State, against the democratic, constitutional and moral values of the society.