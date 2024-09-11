BRS MLAs demand swift action against party defectors

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda demanded for immediate disqualification of the 10 MLAs who defected from the BRS to the ruling Congress. They warned that any delay would be tantamount to contempt of the court and could lead to the High Court taking up the matter suo moto.

The BRS legislators called on Assembly Secretary Narasimhachary on Wednesday and pressed for implementation of the Telangana High Court‘s directions to the Assembly Speaker. They advised the defected MLAs to immediately resign from their posts as they could no longer escape the wrath of the people of Telangana and challenged them to win the bypolls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaushik Reddy said bypolls were inevitable in Telangana across 10 Assembly constituencies represented by the MLAs who defected from BRS to the Congress. The turncoat MLAs especially Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari were stooping to new lows and their political careers were almost over. He said the leaders had switched parties for their own benefit, instead of helping and supporting the poor.

Vivekananda criticised Minister D Sridhar Babu for not taking a firm stand against the defections. He argued that Sridhar Babu’s inaction not only diminished the dignity of the Assembly but also undermined the rule of law. He reminded that the Supreme Court had previously ruled that disqualification of defectors should not be delayed, stressing that swift action was necessary to uphold the integrity of the legislative process.

They also questioned the nomination of Arekapudi Gandhi who defected from the BRS to the ruling Congress, as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, in violation of the parliamentary practices. They ridiculed Gandhi’s remarks that he did not join the Congress and was still in the opposition.