CM Revanth Reddy’s unparliamentary language in front of school children shocks Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 02:55 PM

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has been facing fierce criticism for his language and failing to maintain the decorum of the Chief Minister of a State, lived upto his reputation once again. This time in front of school children.

The use of unparliamentary language at a programme organised by the Congress party in connection with the 80th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister the late Rajiv Gandhi at Somajiguda here on Tuesday shocked netizens and the general public alike

Many school children had turned up for the programme. They were made to stand wearing shirts with photos of the former Prime Minister. The Chief Minister, unmindful of the school children’s presence in the audience, abused the BRS and its leaders.

Defending the Congress party’s decision to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of Secretariat, the Chief Minister said a few people were opposing the statue installation due to vested interests.

In a veiled attack at BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister said he was planning to install the statue of his father and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“When will his father pass away and when will the statue be installed there?” Revanth Reddy asked the audience, adding that installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue next to Telangana Martyrs Memorial would be inspirational to the next generation but not of those who allegedly looted Telangana.

Continuing his abusive speech, the Chief Minister further dared the BRS to touch Rajiv Gandhi’s statue. “They will be slapped with chappals and thrashed,” Revanth Reddy said, repeatedly using unparliamentary words.

The Chief Minister also threatened of dire consequences if any one touched Rajiv Gandhi’s statue. “After installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue, let them announce a date and our TPCC working president Jagga Reddy and others will also turn up. Even before anyone touches the statue, we will make them understand the consequences,” Revanth Reddy threatened before the school children.

The episode immediately triggered a fierce backlash on social media, with many asking how could a Chief Minister use such language in front of children.