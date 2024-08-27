BRS’ flagship initiative SRDP loses sheen under Congress, works move at snail’s pace

The SRDP was intended to develop Hyderabad infrastructure under which the past government, led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, had initiated 42 new projects

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 12:08 PM

Pending projects include expressways alongside Musi, tunnels under KBR park, flyovers, underpasses and many other grade separators.

Hyderabad: The Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP), once a flagship initiative aimed at transforming Hyderabad’s infrastructure, has seen a shift in focus under the Congress government.

The pace of work on different works taken up under the programme had slowed down. Even the payments pertaining to the SRDP projects have been facing issues.

The SRDP was intended to develop Hyderabad infrastructure under which the past government, led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, had initiated 42 new projects. As many as 36 of them were completed successfully.

The remaining projects were also scheduled to be completed in 2024. However, after the Congress government took charge, all ongoing SRDP works were moving at snail’s pace. In the last eight months, there is no proper monitoring of the works and even the payments were not being made on time.

The SRDP has been instrumental in addressing the city’s growing traffic and infrastructure needs. The completed projects include a mix of flyovers, underpasses, road over bridges (RoBs), and road under bridges (RuBs), which had significantly improved the connectivity and reduced congestion in various parts of the city.

The programme had drastically changed the face of road infrastructure in the city. The completion of these projects marks a major step towards making Hyderabad a world-class city. The SRDP’s success is evident in the improved traffic flow and enhanced road safety across the city. The initiative continues to receive praise from residents and urban planners alike for its comprehensive approach to urban development.

Pointing out the delays in the implementation of the SRDP projects, BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on X urging the government to continue to work on improving infrastructure by initiating phase-3 of SRDP for which all plans were submitted and approved by the previous government.

SRDP (Strategic Road Development Program) was a Flagship initiative for developing Hyderabad infrastructure under which KCR Govt had initiated 42 new projects & also completed 36 successfully The remaining projects were also to be completed in 2024 After the Congress Govt took… pic.twitter.com/fisogejHoZ — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 27, 2024

This list includes expressways alongside Musi, tunnels under KBR park, flyovers, underpasses and many other grade separators. He said the new government has not maintained the same level of commitment to the SRDP.