5 New Bridges In Hyderabad: 3 Across Musi And 2 Across Esa | Strategic Road Development Project

Besides the connectivity factor in controlling the traffic, these bridges will add some beauty to the Musi and also the development on either side of the river.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 26 September 23
Hyderabad: The Telangana state government took an appreciable decision to lay a few flyover bridges across the Musi River so as to establish better connectivity between the southern parts of Hyderabad and the rest of the city.

Besides the connectivity factor in controlling the traffic, these bridges will add some beauty to the Musi and also the development on either side of the river.

 

