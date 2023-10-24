BRS follower scales Kedarnath peak for success of Johnson Naik

Suddala Mahipal from Surjapur village in Khanapur mandal scaled one of the highest peaks of Himalayan mountain range, facing chilly weather conditions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:36 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Nirmal: A staunch follower of BRS nominee from Khanapur, Bhukya Johnson Naik, displayed a flex poster of Naik atop of the 12,500 feet Kedarnath Dome or Kedarkantha peak of Himalayas in Uttarakhand seeking his victory in ensuing polls, on Tuesday.

He exhibited the flex poser of Johnson Naik atop of the peak as a symbol of his admiration for Naik and the BRS.

Mahipal said that he embarked on the adventure with a wish of success to Naik and to ensure that schemes of the BRS reach every part of the country. He hoped that the nominee would easily be able to win from the Khanapur segment with the help of several innovative initiatives and assurances mentioned in the party’s manifesto.