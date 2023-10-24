CM KCR to resume election campaign from Thursday

Chief Minister will visit Atchampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode on October 26. He will address public meetings at Paleru, Mahabubabad and Wardhannapet on October 27

By PS Dileep Updated On - 07:16 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will resume his election campaign commencing from October 26. There are minor modifications to his schedule on October 26 and 27, while the rest of the tour will be carried out without any changes.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister will visit Atchampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode on October 26. He will address public meetings at Paleru, Mahabubabad and Wardhannapet on October 27.

Chandrashekhar Rao kickstarted his poll campaign with the customary Husnabad meeting on October 15, triggering a fresh energy among the party cadre. He also released the party manifesto which gave the much-needed ammo to the party cadre, much to the chagrin of the Opposition.

For the next four days, he had gone heli-hopping covering a total of seven Assembly segments. Owing to the Dasara festivities, he took a brief break from public rallies and focused on the party preparations for the ensuing polls. He was busy re-evaluating the poll strategies and coordinating with the party candidates who are campaigning in their respective constituencies.

However, the party cadre continued campaigning with renewed vigour across the State, even as the BRS candidates intensified their electioneering. The BRS also witnessed an increased influx from other political parties during the period, apart from several voter perception surveys declaring the results in favour of the ruling party.

After the brief hiatus, Chandrashekhar Rao is now all set to resume the second leg of his electioneering commencing from Atchampet on October 26. Over the next 13 days, he will address a whopping 36 public meetings covering around three constituencies every day as per the tentative schedule.

On November 9, the BRS president will also perform special puja at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Konaipalli in Siddipet district and file nominations at Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies, followed by a public meeting at Kamareddy the same day. Party sources said he would visit the remaining constituencies in the third spell, for which the schedule is likely to be fixed later this month.