BRS is no meagre force in Telangana, will return to power: KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: Dismissing media reports that the BRS was in a tight situation, party president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that the party would return to power and regain its past glory. He is learnt to have stated that a party could strengthen itself internally when it is in the opposition.

“We have faced even tougher situations when we fought for Telangana statehood. This (sitting in opposition) is nothing when compared to it. People have faith in the BRS,” he said, while addressing the party MLAs and MLCs during the BRS Legislative Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Chandrashekhar Rao discussed about the party’s future and the action plan to be adopted inside and outside the Assembly, at length. He asked the BRS legislators to focus on people’s issues and expose the Congress government’s failures at every juncture. He is said to have informed the MLAs that the Congress was yet to gain control over administration even after seven-eight months, indicating its inefficiency. He is learnt to have reminded that the BRS, despite have no experience in administration, successfully addressed several issues including power shortage plaguing the newly formed Telangana State within the first year.

The BRS chief reportedly said he was definitely upset with the arrest of his daughter and MLC K Kavitha, but would not bow down. “Her (Kavitha) arrest is politically motivated. As a father, I am angry and also sad. But after witnessing the condition of the State, I am like a live volcano and might erupt any time,” he is learned to have said.

He felt that the Congress government which failed to deliver its electoral promises, was deceiving farmers in the name of the crop loan waiver by extending it to only a handful of farmers, but claiming credit for pulling out the entire agriculture sector from crisis. He also took easy about the defection of BRS MLAs, stating that one need not worry about them.

“We gave opportunities for those strangers to politics, but they are leaving the party. Such people are of no use to the party. We will return to power. The Congress which had four-five MLAs earlier, came to power in the State, while our number is much more,” he reminded.