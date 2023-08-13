BRS leader Dasoju Sravan criticises Congress tactics

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan on Sunday criticised the Congress party for losing confidence in the Parliamentary democracy and embracing aggressive tactics under the leadership of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

He accused the party of shelving its Gandhian principles of non-violence and Satyagraha, and embarking on campaigns like ‘Thiragabadadhaam Tharimikodadham’ to fight the BRS in Telangana.

In a statement, Sravan pointedly raised the issue of the campaign’s effectiveness, noting that the “Thiragabadadhaam Tharimikodadaam” campaign has failed to resonate with the public. Taking a jibe at the Telangana Congress, he called it Revanth Congress and wondered if it was leaning towards bullet fight rather than ballot fight. “Doesn’t Revanth’s Congress have the guts to face the BRS through ballot fight?” he asked.

The BRS leader also highlighted the lack of people at the campaign events titled “The People’s Court”, suggesting that the people were not receptive to Revanth Congress’s slogans.

He said the Praja Court appeared like a platform for Revanth Reddy to vent out his personal frustration and jealousy towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao rather than connecting with the people. He asserted that regardless of the Congress party’s allegations against the BRS government and personal attacks on the Chief Minister, it cannot stop the hat-trick victory of Chandrashekhar Rao.