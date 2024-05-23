BRS leader murdered, KTR demands removal of Jupally from Cabinet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 08:15 PM

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Wanaparthy: In yet another political murder in the State, a 50-year-old BRS leader was axed to death by unidentified persons outside his house at Laxmipally village, Chinnambavi mandal in Wanaparthy district.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, when the victim, Boddu Sridhar Reddy, was sleeping outside his house. He died on the spot and was found dead by locals in the morning.

He was a bachelor and used to stay with his elderly parents, while his brothers worked in Hyderabad. Though the local people are tight-lipped over the reasons behind the murder, indications are that it was a politically motivated murder.

The village, which comes under Wanaparthy district limits, is however part of Kollapur Assembly constituency limits.

Sridhar Reddy was a close aide of former BRS MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy. The brutal murder triggered an immediate reaction from the BRS, with working president KT Rama Rao rushing to Laxmipally to meet the bereaved family of Sridhar Reddy.

He was accompanied by former Minister V Srinivas Goud, BRS Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate RS Praveen Kumar, former MLAs Harshavardhan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju and other senior leaders. At the Chinnambavi mandal headquarters, the BRS leaders staged a rasta roko with Sridhar Reddy’s body and raised slogans against Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

They blocked the road and demanded an end to the political violence that was being unleashed by the Congress and demanded punishment for the accused. Rama Rao and other BRS leaders paid tributes to the deceased party worker and consoled the bereaved family.

Later, Sridhar Reddy’s body was taken to Laxmipally village in a massive rally for cremation. Coming down heavily on the Congress-sponsored political violence in the State, Rama Rao demanded that the Congress government along with Kollapur MLA and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao take responsibility for the politically motivated attacks on the BRS leaders in the constituency.

He demanded for the immediate removal of Krishna Rao from the Cabinet and also suspension of local police officials for their callousness.

Asserting that without the Minister’s support, his followers would not have resorted to such heinous crimes, Rama Rao demanded that the State government constitute a special investigation team or order a judicial probe into the case to ensure an impartial investigation.

If the government did not respond, the BRS cadre would stage protests in front of the residences of Ministers and other Congress leaders, he said, adding that the police was pressurising Sridhar Reddy’s father to avoid mentioning the Minister’s name in his complaint.

Reminding that another BRS leader, Mallesh Yadav, was also murdered in the same constituency a couple of months ago, he said the Congress government had promised people’s governance, but was running a vindictive regime.

“Congress leaders are attacking those who are opposing them and even those did not vote for their party,” he said, also pointing out frequent attacks by Congress workers on BRS cadre in rural areas, with the police remaining mere spectators.

Rama Rao demanded that Congress immediately put an end to such vindictive politics which was not part of Telangana culture, failing which the BRS leadership would not be able to control the party cadre.

“Congress leaders are under the false impression that they can gain strength by attacking and killing BRS cadre. Such a culture is definitely not good for Telangana. Such incidents have never happened in the State during the BRS regime,” he said.

Condemning Sridhar Reddy’s murder, former Minister T Harish Rao demanded a thorough investigation and stern punishment for the accused.

He said within five months after Congress government came to power, two BRS leaders were killed, besides attacks on a few others in Kollapur constituency.

“There is no room for politically motivated murders in democracy. The Congress cannot suppress the voice of those who question its failures. BRS cadre should not lose hope. The will stand by them and extend all support,” Harish Rao said on X.