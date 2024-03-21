Jupally assures Rs.10,000 per acre compensation to farmers

Extensive crop damage has been reported due to the rains and the State government was reviving the crop insurance.

21 March 2024

File photo of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Nizamabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the State government would be offering Rs.10,000 per acre as compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rains.

Officials were already enumerating the damaged crops due to the recent rains, he said after inspecting the damaged crops in Konduru and neighbouring villages in Sirikonda mandal in the district here on Thursday.

Extensive crop damage has been reported due to the rains and the State government was reviving the crop insurance. Measures have been initiated to help the farmers, he said, appealing them not to get disheartened.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the State government has already deposited Rs. 4,295 crore in the bank accounts of farmers, holding less than 3.5 acres.

Of the 69.86 lakh farmers, 58.66 lakh farmers were extended financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa, he said, adding that rest of the farmers, who won four acres land would also get the assistance in a week.