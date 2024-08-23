BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar lodges complaint against SPM

Praveen Kumar said that the management of Sirpur Papers Mills had not conducted polls for electing a recognized trade union for six years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 06:50 PM

File photo of BRS Leader RS Praveen Kumar

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar urged officials to take steps to conduct polls to elect a recognized trade union of Sirpur Papers Mills (SPM) private limited-Kaghaznagar.

He lodged a complaint with the officials of the Labour department over the delay of elections in Hyderabad on Friday.

He opined that as a result, employees were unable to get increments in salaries and were not provided other statutory benefits.

He wanted the officials to ensure local employees were recruited as permanent staff of the paper producer.