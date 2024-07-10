BRS leaders slam State government over job recruitments in Telangana

The Chief Minister is treating job notifications as mere formalities, without understanding the aspirations of scores of unemployed youth, says BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday.

Published Date - 10 July 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday trained his guns at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for making irresponsible remarks against the unemployed and for inefficiently handling job recruitments in the State.

In a strong counter to the Chief Minister’s remarks on the issue on Tuesday, Praveen Kumar on Wednesday said the managements of coaching centres were not like the former’s real estate business to earn hundreds of crores of rupees by coaching poor job aspirants.

“Many coaching centres have provided affordable coaching after the postponement of the groups, helping poor students,” he said.

He found Revanth Reddy calling the unemployed ‘hired men’ unacceptable, asking whether those who followed him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Ashok Nagar, were also hired. He urged the Chief Minister to stop viewing everything from a political and commercial angle.

He demanded to know why Telangana could not increase the candidates ratio for mains exams from 1:50 to 1:100 when the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh could do so. He pointed out that in this specific case, the government was neither changing the syllabus nor the examination pattern, just the number of eligible candidates.

The BRS leader said the Chief Minister was surrounded by people prioritising pleasing the government over finding real solutions. “It’s not because they don’t know the solution, but because you don’t like the solution, they’re not telling you the truth. If you want, ask the officials and they will bring you an acceptable solution by evening,” he asserted.

Echoing similar views at a press conference here, former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar raised strong objections to the Chief Minister asking senior BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to sit for an indefinite hunger strike, for the government to consider postponement of DSC. He asked whether Revanth Reddy was also suggesting that Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Rahul Gandhi who has been speaking for postponement of NEET in the Parliament also should sit on an indefinite hunger strike and die.

“Revanth is acting like a sadist. No other Chief Minister in the country would want people to die. When KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao fought in Telangana statehood movement, Revanth Reddy was in TDP supporting united Andhra Pradesh,” he reminded. He stated that the job aspirants were fighting for their just demands and the BRS would stand in solidarity with them as a responsible opposition.

BRS leader Chirumalla Rakesh Kumar stated that Group 1 cutoff marks were not announced till now. Suspecting irregularities in recruitments, he demanded the State government to disclose the details of people being recruited in each category. He said for 2,548 posts, appointment letters were not being issued even though all the processes were completed.