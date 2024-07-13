BRS Maharashtra unit to organise meeting of farmers’ unions at Pune

The farmers wing of the Maharashtra BRS is taking the lead in bringing together all the farmers' unions to discuss the pressing issues of the community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 07:33 PM

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of their protest programmes that forced the government to accept several of their demands in 2023, farmers’ unions in Maharashtra are gearing up to mount pressure once again on their key demands ahead of the assembly elections due in the State in October.

As part of the move, representatives of over 20 farmers associations and unions will be meeting in Pune on July 18 under the aegis of the BRS Maharashtra unit.

Party leaders Shankar Anna Dhondge and Sudhir Bindu said the meeting was intended to forge unity among all the prominent organisations that have been fighting for the farmers’ demands for long.

The next government in Maharashtra will be of the farmers and for the farmers.

Prominent leaders of the farmers organisations including Vamanrao Chatap, Khasdar Raju Shetty, Bachu Kadu, Ravikant Tupkar, Lalit Bahale, Anil Ghanwat and Prashant Gawande will be participating in the meeting.

The issue topping the agenda was to need to lend voice to the farmers enabling them to ventilate their grievances and fight for their issues.

Even as the BRS party suffered a setback in Telangana, farmers in Maharashtra were still hopeful that the BRS State wing would help realise ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ along with Rythu Bandu and free power in Maharashtra also.

They said at least 15 farmers were ending their lives in Maharashtra every day. The government must initiate measures to address the issues of farmers and end suicides. The meeting was also aimed at presenting an alternative option for the farmers in next elections.

Farmers did not get crop loans from the banks to meet their credit needs. As a result, they borrowed from the private lenders. The crops they have sown so far were left completely damaged due to natural calamities, they added.