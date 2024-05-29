BRS Maharashtra unit to resume work from June 10 to expand party footprint

They made it clear that Maharashtra state, especially its peasant community was more in need of the BRS and its support for reviving the fortunes of the farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 06:13 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS Maharashtra unit is gearing up to resume the organisational activity to expand the party’s foot print in its strongholds after June 10. Maharashtra unit leaders of the party who called on the BRS supremo, K Chandrashekhar Rao during his campaign for the Parliamentary polls, reitereated their confidence in his leadership and commitment to working towards a farmers’ government in the State.

Sudhir Bindu, BRS leader youth president of the farmers association in Maharashtra, has said the BRS leadership had assured the Maharashtra unit of continued support to go ahead with the party programmes as usually.

A delegation of the Maharashtra leaders of the party would be meeting the Party president in the first week of June.

He said that the BRS had strengthened its presence in Maharashtra considerable before the assembly polls held in Telangana last year. It had opened the BRS offices in four cities of Maharashtra and its had carried its outreach campaign in all the 288 assembly constituencies.

Undeterred by the setback the party had received in the assembly polls in Telangana, the rank and file of the party in the State is keen on working under K Chandrashekhar Rao’s with renewed vigour to realise for them schemes such as Rythu Bandhu for crop investment support, KCR had implemented in Telangana State.

Many leaders, including eleven ex-MLAs and an ex-MP, joined the BRS from other parties, such as the Nationalist Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some of these leaders had lost their elections by a slender margin of 1,000 to 3,000 votes before joining BRS and have the potential to win again when elections are held. Though one or two leaders, joined other parties recently, the party support base in Maharashtra remained intact, he asserted.