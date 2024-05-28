Doubts raised over timing of confessions of officers in alleged phone tapping case

The BRS leaders find the release of such crucial information as highly suspicious and indicative of strategic timing meant to overshadow the Congress government’s ongoing issues.

Hyderabad: In a curious turn of events, leaks regarding former DCP Radha Kishan Rao’s purported confessions about the alleged phone tapping case during the BRS regime have emerged.

This timing raises serious questions about the motives behind these leaks, suggesting a calculated move by the Congress government to divert attention from its numerous unfulfilled electoral promises and the corruption scandals that have been brought to light by the BRS.

The BRS has been actively exposing the Congress government’s involvement in significant scams, including the paddy and liquor scandals, and has been demanding justice for the murder of Sridhar Reddy.

With such intense scrutiny and pressure, the BRS wonders whether the Congress is seeking to divert public attention through sensational media leaks on phone tapping. Radha Kishan Rao was arrested on March 29 and has been in judicial custody since then.

Despite his interrogation months ago, these alleged confessions were only now leaked through select media outlets and social media handles.

Furthermore, Radha Kishan Rao’s current circumstances raise more questions.

“DCP Radha Kishan Rao is stationed in Barrack 17 of Krishna Block in Chanchalguda. He is not allowed to meet anyone, no one is allowed to meet him. He was not taken into police custody in last several weeks, then how did suddenly a Media Leak come out as Confession of the DCP? Was there any video meeting or did any Investigating Officer meet him in Jail or did DCP write a letter and release?” questioned BRS leader Krishank Manne.

Interestingly, these leaks suggest that Radha Kishan Rao, in his alleged confession, expressed loyalty to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, refusing to divulge further details. Many BRS leaders are questioning how a person so much loyal could both make allegations and refuse to divulge further details in the same confession which they doubted were scripted.

They felt that this narrative conveniently fits the Congress’s agenda but lacks concrete evidence.

The timing and manner of these leaks are too convenient to be coincidental. They serve as a smokescreen, designed to distract from the Congress government’s shortcomings and the pressing issues raised by the BRS.

“The public deserves transparency and accountability, not political theatrics,” the BRS leaders observed, stating that sensible people will not fall for such scripts aimed to shift focus away from the real issues plaguing the State.