BRS manifesto will bring good news for all sections: Harish Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will release the manifesto shortly, said Minister Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is garlanding the Statue of Konda Lakshman Bapuji in Toopran of Medak district on Wednesday.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the BRS manifesto would bring good news for all sections of the people in the State.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue of Konda Lakshman Bapuji on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Toopran town on Wednesday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would release the manifesto shortly. Countering Congress leader Shabbir Ali’s allegation that there was no development in Gajwel constituency, Harish Rao said Gajwel underwent major transformation post-2014 when the Chief Minister was made an MLA from the constituency.

He said Shabbir Ali was making false statements and ignoring the development of the constituency. Stating that the people of Gajwel were lucky to have the Chief Minister as their MLA, he said the State government had continued all welfare schemes overcoming financial challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. He also urged the people to explain to Opposition leaders the benefits they had got from the government during the last nine years. Unless they speak the truth, the lies being spread by Opposition leaders would prevail, he said.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a Primary Health Centre in Manoharabad mandal, where he assured a police station for the mandal which was created in 2016. He also inaugurated the Yadav Bhavan in Revally village in Toopran.

