Minister Harish Rao slams Governor’s rejection of MLC candidates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao strongly criticised the decision of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to reject the State Cabinet’s recommendations nominating Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for MLC posts under the Governor’s quota. He expressed his dismay, describing the move as “outrageous.”

In a statement, the Minister questioned the Governor’s decision to disqualify the duo solely because of their affiliation with the BRS. He said Sravan and Satyanarayana, who hail from marginalised sections of society, have a long history of public service and have made significant contributions in their respective fields, benefiting the people of Telangana.

Mincing no words, Harish Rao pointed out that if political alignment was an issue, Tamilisai Soundararajan who served the Tamil Nadu BJP president, should not be appointed as the Governor of Telangana. He reminded that the Sarkaria Commission also recommended against such appointments.

The Minister called for uniformity and equitable standards in such appointments, regardless of the political context. He cited instances of BJP leaders like Ghulam Ali Khatana, Mahesh Jathmalani, Sonal Mansingh, Ramshakhal, and Rakesh Sinha, who have been appointed as members of the Rajya Sabha under the President’s quota despite their active association with the BJP. He highlighted discrepancies between the treatment of BJP-ruled States and non-BJP States, pointing out that similar appointments in Uttar Pradesh and other States have been allowed.

Further, Harish Rao expressed concerns about the Governor’s role in the State, including the rejection of bills proposed by the Telangana government. He emphasised the need for the Governors to act impartially and uphold the principles of democracy, irrespective of their political inclinations. “People of Telangana are watching everything,” he added.

