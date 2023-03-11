BRS Ministers question BJP’s commitment towards Women’s Reservation Bill

Even after nine years, there was no word from BJP about introducing Women’s Reservation Bill, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: Stating that no State government can match Telangana’s welfare and development programmes for women, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) questioned the BJP’s commitment towards Women’s Reservation Bill.

The BJP had assured to introduce Women’s Reservation Bill and the same was mentioned in the party’s manifesto twice. Even after nine years, there was no word from BJP about introducing Women’s Reservation Bill, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, the Minister found fault with the BJP State unit’s protest in Hyderabad on Friday.

Impressed with BRS party’s commitment towards women welfare, many parties had extended their support to the party’s hunger strike led by BRS MLC K Kavitha at Jantar Mantar, she said, asking “What was the agenda for BJP State unit’s dharna in Hyderabad?”

Despite there being no reservation, a woman was made the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad. On the other hand, summons was issued to the BRS MLC for raising Women’s Reservation. This reflects BJP’s commitment towards women’s welfare, she said, condemning BJP State president’s comments on the BRS MLC.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said corporate giants, who indulged in different irregularities, were being saved by the union government. On the contrary, those who question BJP failures, were being questioned by the central probe agencies, she said.

The Minister sought to know as to why Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had failed to respond on Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory comments on the BRS MLC.