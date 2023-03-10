BRS elected representatives urge PM Modi to bring Women’s Reservation Bill

BRS elected representatives requested PM Modi to ensure implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliamanet as well as the State Assemblies, without any delay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: The women elected representatives of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill on a priority basis, during the ensuing Parliament session. They requested him to ensure implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliamanet as well as the State Assemblies, without any delay.

Led by Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, the BRS MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons and Municipal Corporation Mayors wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday, after participating in the day-long hunger strike organised by Bharat Jagruthi at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

In the letter, the women elected representatives stated that the Telangana government was implementing women reservations in the local bodies within its purview where their representation was more than 50 per cent in several urban and rural local bodies. “Due to the commitment and encouragement of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, women received prominence in all the local bodies compared to their male counterparts,” they stated.

The BRS leaders demanded that the BJP government at the Centre implement its electoral promise and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill to prove their commitment towards women empowerment. They pointed out that during the hunger strike organised by BRS MLC K Kavitha at Jantar Mantar, majority of the Opposition parties have favoured the Women’s Reservation Bill. Unless the Centre initiates measures for implementing reservation for women in the Parliament and the State Legislatures, they vowed to intensify their fight against the BJP government across the country.