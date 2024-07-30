BRS MLAs demand Congress to implement its poll promises

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded the Congress government to fulfill the promises made to the people under six guarantees and make allocations accordingly in the budget.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 09:44 PM

From left, BRS MLAs Kova Laxmi and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

BRS MLA from Asifabad Kova Laxmi reminded that the Congress had promised to offer one tola gold along with financial assistance of Rs.1,01,116 to beneficiaries under Kalyana Lakshmi programme.

“Beneficiaries are questioning us about the one tola gold promised along with financial assistance. We are literally unable to answer them,” Kova Laxmi said during a discussion on demands for grants in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Reminding that the past government had distributed “KCR kits and Nutritional Kits” with a novel intention of increasing institutional deliveries. These initiatives were successful and need to be continued but the Congress government was not distributing the kits, she said.

“We don’t mind if the Congress government wants to rename the kits. In the better interest of people, the kit distribution should be continued,” she said.

Similarly, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy highlighted the issues being faced by gram panchayats due to lack of funds. Since the last few months, special officers have been appointed after the Sarpanches term had expired.

However, due to lack of funds, the special officers were forced to shell out personal money for taking up different works, he said, adding that even for spraying disinfectants and bleaching powder, the panchayats lacked funds.

In the past, several gram panchayats from Telangana had won awards from the union government. But the conditions in villages since the last few months were deplorable, he added.