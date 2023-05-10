BRS MLAs slam BJP, Congress; calls allegations on ORR lease baseless

The BRS MLAs said the lease of the Nehru ORR was finalised by HMDA in a transparent manner and the allegations by BJP and Congress leaders targeting the State government were baseless

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs Devi Reddy Sudhir Reddy and KP Vivekananda said the lease of the Nehru Outer Ring Road was finalised by the HMDA in a transparent manner and that the allegations being levelled by the BJP and Congress leaders targeting the State government were baseless.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, they pointed out that the BJP leadership which failed to respond on the opposition demand for a JPC on the Adani row, was now insisting on a CBI probe on the ORR lease. union Minister Kishan Reddy, who was making allegations against the BRS leadership in connection with the ORR lease, should ensure a JPC probe against Adani first. The State would not hesitate for any probe on ORR lease, they said.

They said four prominent firms took part in the bidding for the ORR and the highest bidder had bagged the lease. The ruckus over the issue was meant only for mudslinging. The hue and cry being made by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay were part of the cheap tactics adopted by them to gain political mileage, while the Congress Youth Declaration had nothing new.

