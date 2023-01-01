Former Ministers, bureaucrats from Andhra Pradesh to join BRS on Monday

(From Left) Thota Chandrashekar, Ravela Kishore Babu and Chintala Parthasarthi

Hyderabad: The promise of a new era in national politics that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) holds is continuing to draw many people from different States, particularly from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

After farmers, students and other sections of the society who recently declared their support to Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s latest mission, former Ministers and bureaucrats from AP are now set to join the BRS in the New Year.

Retired IAS officer Thota Chandrashekhar, former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu and former Indian Revenue Services Officer Chintala Parthasarathi are likely to join the BRS in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday. Several other leaders are also set to join the party along with them.

Former IAS officer Thota Chandrasekhar, who worked with the Jana Sena party, is likely to be appointed the Andhra Pradesh State wing president for the BRS, according to party sources. Hailing from the Kapu community, he contested a few elections and is an experienced leader in the State.

Parthasarathi, who had contested from the Anakapalle Parliamentary constituency in 2019 on a Jana Sena ticket, is also likely to join the BRS on Monday. Ravela Kishore Babu served as the SC and ST Welfare Minister in Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2018 during the Telugu Desam party regime.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and served as AP State vice-president from 2020 to 2022. An All India Service officer from the 1987 batch, Kishore Babu had worked closely with Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram from 1996 to 2000.

Former Praja Rajyam Party leader Thummalasetty Jaya Prakash Narayana is also joining the BRS on Monday. He had joined Praja Rajyam in 2008 and actively participated in building the party cadre in 14 constituencies of Anantapur district of AP. He contested the 2009 Assembly election from Anantapur Urban constituency and secured nearly 30,000 votes.

AP Youth and Students Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadish welcomed the former Minister and former bureaucrats’ decision to join the BRS. It was a good sign and their decision to join the BRS would pave way for development of Andhra Pradesh, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

In the last nine years, Andhra Pradesh had failed on all fronts both under the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress governments’ regime. Apart from youth, farmers, women and all other sections in the State were facing severe hardships, he said.

Despite AP being replete with natural resources, lack of leadership with commitment was casting an adverse impact on the State’s prospects, he said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with his vision has developed Telangana in all sectors. He is the only leader who can address Andhra Pradesh issues and ensure the State’s development” Jagadish said, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao was courageously opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-people and undemocratic policies. Impressed with his vision and commitment, leaders from all other States would extend a grand welcome to BRS, he said.

Impressed with the Chief Minister’s ‘Ab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’ campaign for a qualitative change in the country, BC leaders and politicians from Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh, had evinced interest to join the BRS.

Krishna District Sheep Breeders Cooperative Unions former Chairman Guriparthi Ramakrishna Yadav along with several BC leaders had also met the Chief Minister here a few days ago.