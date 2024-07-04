BRS MLC denies phone tapping allegations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Naveen Rao strongly condemned allegations against him regarding phone tapping, calling the news published in a vernacular media false and misleading. He expressed his readiness to prove the allegations wrong.

In a statement, Naveen Rao stated that the allegations against him were untrue and are part of a political campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation. He clarified that he has no acquaintance with individuals named Praneet Rao and Shravan Rao, contrary to the claims made in the newspaper.

“I have never spoken to them in person or even on the phone,” he said. He also mentioned that his interactions with other officers accused of phone tapping have been limited to polite conversations at functions or gatherings in their area. He urged investigating officers to conduct an impartial and thorough investigation to uncover the truth. He also requested media personnel to verify facts and approach him for any clarification, before publishing such reports.