Whats happening in Telangana districts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

BJP workers from Dubbaka Assembly Constituency join BRS in the presence of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday.

Siddipet: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Machinpally in Doulthabad Mandal have joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday. The MP has welcomed BJP workers Mamindla Prabhakar, Nagaraju, Papaiah, Jhony, Mallaiah, Bushanam and several others into the BRS fold. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy has said that BRS has been consolidating in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency since many cadres and leaders from both the opposition parties-BJP and Congress Party- were coming forward to join BRS. He said that the opposition party workers were coming to join BRS Party because they were impressed by the development and welfare programmes launched by the BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Medak:

An imposter clad in fatigues and posing as an army man was seen threatening the people with a fake gun and toy wireless set on National Highway-44 near Toopran in the early hours of Sunday. He was identified as Mohammad Nawaz (26) of Toopran town. The incident created a flutter in the area. Several people were seen running away as he threatened with the fake gun. Following information from locals, the Toopran Police have taken Nawaz into custody. He is being questioned by the Police.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police donated 25 kilograms of rice, fruits an clothes to 18 tribals families each at Kolamguda, a hamlet under Kosini village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday, as part of community policing. Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju was the chief guest at the event. Nagaraju said that police were always in the forefront of serving the community. He told them not to cooperate with Maoists who were following outdated ideologies and hindering developmental activities. He advised the villagers to bring their challenges to the attention of the policemen. The police distributed 15 kilograms of rice to 19 families each at Manduva, a hamlet in Easgaon village in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday.

Bandi has no moral right to criticise government: Sunitha

Yadadri-Bhongir: Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha on Sunday said that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had no moral right to criticize Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao. Speaking at a media conference at Alair, Sunitha said that BJP has been trying to get political mileage from TSPSC paper leakage issue by misguiding the youth and unemployed. Opposition parties should come out with constructive suggestions instead of mudslinging against the state government. The TSPSC was an autonomous institution and government would have no role in the examinations conducted by it for recruitment of jobs, she added. She opined that it was the time to instill confidence in the youth.

She also dared Bandi Sanjay to release a white paper on the funds given to the state by Narendra Modi government in the last eight years. The BJP leaders from Telangana failed to bring any project or funds to the state from the Centre by using their office. The BJP leaders have been trying to create unrest in the state. She reminded that BJP was also tried to topple down BRS government in the state.

Houses damaged, coal production affected due to rains

Kothagudem: Several houses damaged, cattle died and coal production affected due to heavy rains in the district in the past 24-hours. About 30 houses were destroyed at Tippagutta village of Laxmidevi mandal in the district as the roofs of the houses were blown away by the strong winds on Sunday. As many 13 cattle died due to lightning in Allapalli mandal of Kothagudem district. Similarly coal production was affected in Sathupalli JVR opencast mine of SCCL in Khammam district and at Yellandu in Kothagudem district. The SCCL officials were making efforts to restore coal production.